France: Conference on Islam-Christianity dialogue held at Grand Mosque of Paris

This conference aimed to familiarize female imams and missionaries with how to manage relations with different segments of society in France as a secular and religiously diverse country, according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.
This event was organized within the framework of the 60th anniversary of the issuance of the document “Nostra Eta” by the Catholic Church, which calls for strengthening relations with other religions, especially Islam.
Jean-François Bour, the national head of relations with Muslims in France, presented a report at this conference on the reality of religious dialogue in the country’s society.
The importance of this conference lies in its practical nature, because it was specifically for female imams and missionaries who will work in mosques and institutions.
The lectures were broadcast live to other branches of the Grand Mosque of Paris, turning the event into a national educational platform.