Amnesty warns FIFA World Cup could expose millions of fans to serious human rights risks

The report, titled Humanity Must Win: Defending rights, tackling repression at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlights concerns across all three host nations—the United States, Canada and Mexico—including threats to freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and the safety of local communities.

According to Amnesty International, the situation is most acute in the United States under President Donald Trump, where it says a “human rights emergency” is unfolding due to aggressive immigration enforcement policies.

The organization cited mass detentions, arbitrary arrests, and widespread deportations carried out by agencies such as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection.

The report also raises concerns about the impact of these policies on World Cup host cities, noting that local authorities in cities such as Dallas, Houston and Miami have entered agreements with federal immigration agencies, increasing the risk of racial profiling and undermining trust in law enforcement.

The organization also flagged travel restrictions that could prevent fans from several countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Haiti, Iran and Senegal, from entering the United States, alongside proposals for intrusive screening measures such as social media vetting.

Amnesty International further warned that restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly across all three host nations could undermine the inclusive spirit of the tournament.