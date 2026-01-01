OCHA: Fears are mounting for civilians caught up in Sudan’s deadly war

Shafaqna English- Concerns are growing for civilians caught in Sudan’s deadly conflict between rival military factions as attacks escalate and humanitarian access declines.

This follows a tragic airstrike on a funeral gathering in West Kordofan. According to local sources, seven people were killed and dozens injured when an airstrike struck a funeral gathering in the Nuba Mountains last Friday, as reported by the UN aid coordination office, OCHA. The war, which began in April 2023 between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the Sudanese Armed Forces, is having increasingly alarming effects on civilians.

Sources: News.un.org

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