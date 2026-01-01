Iraqi parliament sets April 11 as session to elect new president

Shafaqna English-The Iraqi parliament has scheduled a legislative session for April 11 to elect the country’s next president.

This decision comes as parliamentary leaders are urged to finalize the cabinet formation process. According to a statement from the parliament’s office, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi met with leaders of the parliamentary blocs to discuss the presidential elections and strategies to resolve the ongoing political deadlock.

As stipulated by the Iraqi constitution, the parliament is required to elect the president within 30 days of the new legislative term, which began on December 29. In Iraq, the president is elected indirectly by the parliament rather than through a direct popular vote.

Sources: Iraqi News

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