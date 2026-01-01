Environmental official: Toxic fallout from US-Israeli attacks on Iran to affect region, world

Shafaqna English- Arman Khorsand, a senior Iranian environmental official, has issued a warning about the environmental devastation caused by recent US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, stating that its effects will not be limited to the country’s borders.

In the past month, the airstrikes by the United States and Israel have raised significant concerns regarding their environmental impact, particularly following attacks on civilian infrastructure such as oil depots and power facilities.

Every armed conflict in the world is a big threat to the environment, there is no doubt about it, he said.

Sources: Mehr News Agency

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