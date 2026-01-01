UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Lebanon peacekeepers

Shafaqna English- The United Nations’ most powerful body will hold an emergency session on Tuesday following the announcement that three peacekeepers in southern Lebanon were killed within the last 24 hours. The meeting was called at the request of France.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, stated on Monday that all three deceased peacekeepers were from the Indonesian army. This tragic event raises the total number of fatalities among UNIFIL peacekeepers due to malicious acts to 97 since the mission began in March 1978. Overall, the mission has seen more than 330 fatalities, making it the deadliest of any U.N. peacekeeping operation.

In a statement shared on social media, UNIFIL said two peacekeepers were killed on Monday “when an explosion of unknown origin destroyed their vehicle” near the southern Lebanese village of Bani Hayyan.

France and Italy warned Tuesday of increasing risks to UN peacekeepers following recent attacks on UNIFIL personnel, describing the incidents as unacceptable.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and French Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin condemned the attacks targeting UNIFIL personnel in southern Lebanon.

They described the incidents as “unacceptable” and warned of growing risks facing peacekeepers deployed in the mission, stressing that Lebanon’s stability remains essential for wider regional security.

The two ministers said France and Italy would continue close coordination to ensure the safety of international forces and to support Lebanese authorities.

Sources: Nahar Net, Aljazeera

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