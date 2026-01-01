Japan: Muslims celebrate 25th anniversary of opening of Tokyo Grand Mosque

Shafaqna English–Japanese Muslims held a ceremony to celebrate 25th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Grand Mosque, according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.

Tokyo Grand Mosque symbolizes a rich historical journey for Muslims in the country since the opening of the first Tokyo mosque in 1938.

Egyptian researcher Sayed Sharara attended the event, which included historical exhibitions, a documentary film screening, and scientific conferences, and documented key moments and photographs on display.