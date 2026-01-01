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Japan: Muslims celebrate 25th anniversary of opening of Tokyo Grand Mosque

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Shafaqna English–Japanese Muslims held a ceremony to celebrate 25th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Grand Mosque, according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.
Tokyo Grand Mosque symbolizes a rich historical journey for Muslims in the country since the opening of the first Tokyo mosque in 1938.
Egyptian researcher Sayed Sharara attended the event, which included historical exhibitions, a documentary film screening, and scientific conferences, and documented key moments and photographs on display.

Sayed Sharara, an Egyptian university professor living in Japan, said about the event: In June 2000, the Tokyo Grand Mosque was opened on the same site as the historic mosque that was built in 1938.

He added, “This year, I attended two ceremonies to mark the 25th anniversary of the opening of the mosque, which were opened by Turkey’s ambassador and its cultural counselor in Japan.”

The first exhibition was held in June 2025 and featured historical photographs of the old and new mosques, and a documentary film about Abdul Rashid Ibrahim, the first imam of the Tokyo Mosque and a pivotal figure in the history of Japanese Muslims in the first half of the 20th century, he said.

The second event was held recently. The event included an exhibition of the same photographs as well as a conference where professors from Turkish and Japanese universities discussed topics related to mosques in Japan historically, including a rare photograph of the Nagoya Mosque, the third oldest mosque in Japan alongside the Kobe Mosque and the Tokyo Mosque. Lectures were also given on its history and architecture.

According to the Egyptian professor, the photographs provide complete documentation of the exhibition, including scenes from the documentary film, lectures and interaction with the audience.

Source: IQNA

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