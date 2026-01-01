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OHCHR warns of intensifying human rights crisis in Afghanistan

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Shafaqna English–The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) warns of an intensifying human rights crisis in Afghanistan.
A new report by the OHCHR, covering the period between August 2025 to January 2026, was presented at the latest session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

According to findings, policies and decrees imposed by the authorities have severely restricted access to education, employment, healthcare, and public life for women.

The OHCHR report further warns that ongoing policies risk deepening Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, as restrictions on women—especially in sectors like healthcare—undermine essential services and long-term development.

Source: ArianaNews

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