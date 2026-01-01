UNICEF: 216 children killed in Iran since war started

Shafaqna English– 216 children have been killed and 1,767 injured in Iran since war started, according to UNICEF.

“Children in the region are being exposed to horrific violence, while the very systems and services meant to keep them safe are coming under attack,” said UNICEF’s Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Urgent action is needed by all parties to the conflict to protect the lives of civilians and uphold the rights of children.”

More than 340 children have reportedly been killed and thousands injured. This includes 216 killed and 1,767 injured in Iran, 124 killed and 413 injured in Lebanon. The highest reported child casualty event occurred on the first day of the war in a missile strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Iran that killed 168 children, UNICEF said.

Ongoing violence in the State of Palestine, including Gaza and the West Bank, over the same period has killed 16 Palestinian children and injured more than 50.

Across the region, more than 1.2 million children have been displaced as bombardments and evacuation orders have emptied entire communities, UNICEF added.