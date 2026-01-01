Pope Leo urges Trump to find ‘off-ramp’ to end US-Israel war on Iran

Shafaqna English- Pope Leo urged US President Donald Trump on Tuesday to seek an “off-ramp” to end the Iran war, marking a rare direct appeal from the pontiff as the regional conflict intensifies.

“I’ve been informed that President Trump has recently expressed a desire to end the war,” said Leo, the first pope from the United States.

“Hopefully, he is looking for an off-ramp,” the pope told journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, near Rome. “I hope he is seeking a way to reduce the violence.”

Sources: Reuters

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