Displacement in Lebanon soars

Shafaqna English- The UN’s top humanitarian official warned the Security Council on Tuesday that Lebanon is facing one of its most critical moments in years.

Escalating violence, mass displacement, and deepening human suffering are pushing the country to its “breaking point.”

During a briefing with ambassadors from Beirut, Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher expressed concern over the high levels of anxiety and tension he encountered, which he has not witnessed in many years. Airstrikes and drone activity continue to disrupt the capital and surrounding areas.

Sources: News.un.org

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