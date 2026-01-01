IOM: Prospects for mass displacement in Lebanon very alarming

“I think those prospects are very alarming because you look right now at the level of destruction that’s happening and… the further destruction that has been threatened,” she said when asked about the possibility of prolonged mass displacement.

“There are parts of the south that are being completely flattened… even if the war ends tomorrow, that destruction remains and there needs to be a rebuilding,” she said, noting that reconstruction would require funding, resources and peace.

“Unless we start to see those things come into place, that means that people will be displaced now for who knows how long,” she added.