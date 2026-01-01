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Israel continues to ban Palestinians from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

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Shafaqna English- Israeli authorities continue to prevent Muslims from attending Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest mosque in Islam, keeping the site closed since late February.

Additionally, they have closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of Christianity’s most significant holy sites. Witnesses reported to Anadolu that police prevented Palestinians from praying on the streets near the Old City walls, including Salah al-Din Street.

In light of Al-Aqsa’s ongoing closure, calls had circulated in Jerusalem encouraging worshippers to pray as close as possible to the mosque. Consequently, Palestinians have been praying in smaller mosques throughout the city.

Sources:  Middle East Monitor

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