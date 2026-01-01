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Doctors in Kabul raised concerns about increasing public health threat in Afghanistan

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Shafaqna English- Some doctors in Kabul have raised concerns about the sale of medications in pharmacies without a prescription. They point out that people can easily obtain any type of medicine without consulting a doctor, which could pose serious risks to their health.

According to these doctors, self-medication—particularly with antibiotics—can lead to drug resistance, worsen illnesses, and cause severe side effects. They also highlight that inadequate oversight of pharmacy operations and low public awareness of the dangers of self-medication are significant factors contributing to this issue.

Sources:  Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

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