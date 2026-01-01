WHO reports over 20 attacks on Iranian healthcare facilities since March 1

Shafaqna English- The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning regarding the attacks by the US and Israel on Iranian health facilities amidst the ongoing war.

This follows assaults on one of Tehran’s oldest research and health institutions, the Pasteur Institute. In a post on X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that “multiple attacks” on health facilities in Iran have been documented in Tehran, with the Pasteur Institute suffering significant damage and becoming unable to provide health services.

The WHO chief said that the Delaram Sina Psychiatric Hospital and the Tofigh Daru pharmaceutical facility were damaged due to attacks, but no casualties were reported.

An explosion near the Imam Ali Hospital in Khuzestan province “led to the facility’s evacuation and cessation of services,” he added.

“Since March 1, WHO has verified over 20 attacks on health care in Iran, resulting in at least nine deaths, including that of an infectious diseases health worker and a member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Mehr news agency, citing the Red Crescent, reported an attack on a laser and plasma research facility at Shaid Beheshti University.

24 health workers killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

At least 24 healthcare workers have been killed since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February, according to the Mehr news agency.

Jafar Miadfar, the head of Iran’s Emergency Medical Services Organization, reported that three of the deceased were staff members from the 115 Emergency Service. He added that the others included doctors, nurses, and technicians working in various departments.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi , Aljazeera

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