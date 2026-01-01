Fuel prices across EU surged

Shafaqna English- Fuel prices across the European Union have risen sharply due to oil supply disruptions stemming from the US-Israel war with Iran. Diesel has seen the largest increases as the conflict has significantly impacted energy markets.

Weekly data released by the European Commission on Thursday indicated that since the war began on February 28, there has been a substantial rise in fuel prices at the pump. Before the escalation of the Middle East crisis, the average price for gasoline across the EU was €1.64 per liter, while diesel averaged €1.59 per liter.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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