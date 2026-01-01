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WTTC: Middle East conflict costs tourism industry $600M daily

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Shafaqna English- The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts the Middle East conflict is already costing the travel and tourism sector at least US$600 million per day.

The widening war has disrupted international travel on a large scale, as security concerns and widespread airspace closures force airlines to cancel flights and prompt travelers to reconsider their plans. The resulting shock has rippled across the sector, hitting airlines, hotels, and major tourist destinations.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates that the crisis is costing the region roughly $600 million per day. Declining traveler confidence, flight suspensions, and operational disruptions at key airports are driving the losses.

Sources:  SANA

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