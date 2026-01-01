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Save the Children: Explosive remnants kill or injure nearly one child daily in Afghanistan

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Shafaqna English- Save the Children has reported that in Afghanistan, nearly one child is killed or disabled every day by explosive remnants of war (ERW).

From January 2025 to January 2026, 338 Afghan children were killed, injured, or permanently disabled by explosive remnants. Shockingly, children represented nearly 70 ٪ of all casualties from such explosions during this period. Save the Children’s report underscores that Afghanistan continues to have the highest number of child casualties due to explosive remnants worldwide.

Sources: Ariana News

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