Palestinian Christians mark quiet Holy Week amid Israeli restrictions

Shafaqna English- Israeli restrictions disrupt Jerusalem’s Holy Week, the streets of the Old City’s Christian Quarter are deserted, the shops closed down.

Occupied East Jerusalem – It’s Holy Week for many Christian denominations, marking the week during which Christians believe Jesus was arrested, crucified and resurrected here. And yet, the streets of the Old City’s Christian Quarter are deserted, the shops closed down.

Boulos, a Palestinian Christian man in his mid-30s who did not wish to give his real name, still comes a couple of days a week to his shop, selling religious garments and wares. He keeps the entrance half-shuttered to evade Israeli authorities, who have ordered such shops closed during the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

After six years of severe interruptions to his business in the Old City – starting with the COVID pandemic and continuing with the series of wars since – business had just started to tick up with the return of some international pilgrims following the October ceasefire in Gaza.

Sources: ALJazeera

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