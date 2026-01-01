English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Palestinian Christians mark quiet Holy Week amid Israeli restrictions

0

Shafaqna English- Israeli restrictions disrupt Jerusalem’s Holy Week, the streets of the Old City’s Christian Quarter are deserted, the shops closed down.

Occupied East Jerusalem – It’s Holy Week for many Christian denominations, marking the week during which Christians believe Jesus was arrested, crucified and resurrected here. And yet, the streets of the Old City’s Christian Quarter are deserted, the shops closed down.

Boulos, a Palestinian Christian man in his mid-30s who did not wish to give his real name, still comes a couple of days a week to his shop, selling religious garments and wares. He keeps the entrance half-shuttered to evade Israeli authorities, who have ordered such shops closed during the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

After six years of severe interruptions to his business in the Old City – starting with the COVID pandemic and continuing with the series of wars since – business had just started to tick up with the return of some international pilgrims following the October ceasefire in Gaza.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Muslim & Christian communities celebrate Ramadan & Lent together

leila yazdani

Gaza: Holy Family Church Marks Christmas

leila yazdani

Palestinian Christians welcome Pope’s call for a two-state solution

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos] Myanmar: Multi-faith “Hussain Day” celebration

nafiseh yazdani

Palestinian Christians mark sad Christmas from Bethlehem to Gaza

leila yazdani

Papal representative in South Africa lauds Christian-Muslim interfaith dialogue

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.