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Universities of Sarajevo and Vienna to improve cooperation in Islamic Studies

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Shafaqna English–The Faculty of Islamic Studies of the University of Sarajevo hosted the academic delegation from the University of Vienna in Austria to strengthen academic cooperation.

According to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website, in a program that reflects the growth of academic cooperation between Islamic educational institutions in Europe,

The program was held to strengthen academic partnerships and familiarize Austrian scholars with the educational and religious experience in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The delegation was headed by Zakaria Sidini, professor of theology and religious education at the University of Vienna, and was accompanied by Hasanović, a graduate of the Faculty of Islamic Studies of Sarajevo, and many students from the University of Vienna.

During the program, representatives of the Student Union of the Faculty of Islamic Studies of the University of Sarajevo provided comprehensive explanations about the process of studying at the faculty, the activities of the union, student exchange opportunities, and international academic cooperation.

The meeting and discussion also focused on strengthening cooperation strategies between the two universities and implementing future joint scientific projects in the field of Islamic studies and higher education.

In a friendly atmosphere, the participants in the program emphasized the continuation of efforts to strengthen cooperation in the future and reviewed the prospects for academic scientific activity between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria.

Source: IQNA

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