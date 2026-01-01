Unique status of Strait of Hormuz

Shafaqna English | by Leila Yazdani*: As the US-Israeli war on Iran alters the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, a new front has emerged—not on land or in the air, but in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints: the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the military aggression of the US and Israel against Iran on February 28, 2026, which constitutes a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and the peremptory norm prohibiting the use of force, in exercising its inherent right to self-defense against the aggressor parties, the Islamic Republic of Iran has implemented a series of measures to ensure that aggressors and their supporters do not misuse the Strait of Hormuz to advance their aggressive objectives against Iran.

The developments that unfold in Hormuz may not only influence the outcome of this regional conflict but could also redefine the balance between law and power on the world’s oceans.

The international community has spoken out against Iran’s restrictions in the strait, condemning its actions for obstructing passage. However, from Iran’s perspective, recent developments indicate a selective application of international legal norms. Military actions against Iran, which include attacks on its infrastructure and a school in Minab, along with ongoing threats of further escalation, have not received similar condemnation.

So far, economically, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed to Iran as well. After the war, Iran will likely try to re-enter the international economy by negotiating key agreements with almost every country. These agreements may involve securing passage through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for international recognition of its new political framework and financial arrangements. Some analysts suggest that Iran’s revenue from collecting strait fees could eventually exceed its earnings from oil exports.

Additionally, the Strait of Hormuz could be crucial for Iran in achieving peace. In Iran’s plan, the Strait of Hormuz is not a tool to end the war, but a permanent fixture for its aftermath.

Strait of Hormuz remains irreplaceable

Legally, the Strait of Hormuz occupies a unique space. The 167-kilometre-long waterway — that connects the Persian Gulf with the Sea of Oman, with its narrowest point being only 33 kilometres wide — lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman.

The Persian Gulf contains about 50% of the world’s proven oil reserves and 30% of the world’s natural gas reserves, and Hormuz Strait is a strategic passageway that connects the Persian Gulf to the high seas. This strait is the world’s most important oil transit bottleneck, with more than 20% of the world’s oil supply flowing through it daily.

Hormuz remains irreplaceable — a narrow but indispensable artery through which a significant share of the world’s energy supply must pass, and so it is indispensable to global energy markets, particularly in Asia.

*Leila Yazdani is a PhD Candidate in International Relations.

Sources: TRT World, Responsible Statecraft, Tasnim News,

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