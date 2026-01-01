PCBS: At least 21,284 children have killed in Israel’s war on Gaza

Shafaqna English– At least 21,284 Palestinian children have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza between October 2023 and April 2026, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.
It has released shocking figures regarding children in Gaza and the West Bank to mark Palestinian Child Day, which fell on Sunday.
Of those 1,029 were under one, and 5,031 were less than five, “reflecting a true extermination of a generation that had not yet begun life.”
Alongside those killed directly by Israel, PCBS registered 157 children as having starved during the war, as well as 25 dying due to cold weather.
“These figures confirm that what is happening constitutes a systematic attempt to annihilate an entire Palestinian generation, through a ‘coalition of death’ that includes indiscriminate bombardment, food starvation, suffocating siege, and the harsh cold of winter,” PCBS said.
Source: The New Arab