Myanmar President faces complaint in Indonesia over Rohingya Muslims genocide

Shafaqna English– A consortium of civil society organizations filed a complaint in Indonesia against Myanmar President, Min Aung Hlaing, over Rohingya Muslims genocide.
The criminal case against Myanmar’s newly elected president was filed in Indonesia on April 6 by a group of civil society organizations, accusing him of acts of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic group.
Myanmar is a member of ASEAN. Still, relations have come under strain since a 2021 coup led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, resulting in civil war and a humanitarian crisis, with large numbers of Rohingya Muslims displaced and forced into refugee settlements.
Indonesia, which hosts ASEAN’s headquarters, is the biggest Muslim-majority country in the world, and is among the destinations for Rohingya people fleeing Myanmar or the refugee camps by boat.
The complaint to Indonesia’s Attorney-General’s office was filed by Ms Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya who fled Myanmar, and several Indonesian figures, including a former attorney-general and the chairman of Muhammadiyah, one of Indonesia’s biggest Muslim groups, they said in a statement on April 6.
They said they would present evidence of forced displacement of the Rohingya, the world’s largest stateless population, as well as killings by the junta, adding that the case had been accepted by the Indonesian prosecutors.
The claimants said Indonesia’s penal code allows for “universal jurisdiction” when certain crimes are considered so serious that they can be processed regardless of the victim’s nationality or where the crime was committed.
Indonesia’s Attorney-General’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.