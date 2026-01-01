Rain expected in northern Iraq through Friday

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Meteorological Organization is predicting a period of atmospheric instability characterized by scattered rainfall in the north and a gradual warming trend across the central and southern provinces.

The upcoming week promises a classic Iraqi spring transition with a mix of sun, clouds, and localized thunderstorms.

Tomorrow will see a thermal divide across the country. The central region will be partly cloudy to overcast with a chance of light showers in eastern sections. The north will experience moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms, while the south remains mostly clear.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com