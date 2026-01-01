Sharif University damaged in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English- The President of Sharif University of Technology said that the institution sustained material damage in US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

According to the latest reports, recent strikes on Sharif University of Technology have targeted the institution’s data center, which serves as the core infrastructure for Iran’s national artificial intelligence platform.

The facility acted as the primary hub for Iran’s AI services, supporting thousands of integrated systems and research projects. Iran’s national AI platform was officially unveiled in early 2025, following an announcement by the Vice President for Science and Technology in late 2024 that all domestic artificial intelligence projects had been successfully integrated into this centralized infrastructure.

Reacting to the incident, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref condemned the attack in a post on his X account, describing the use of bunker-buster bombs against an educational institution as a “symbol of Trump’s madness and ignorance.”

“He does not understand that Iranian knowledge is not contained in concrete to be destroyed by bombs; the true fortress is the will of our professors and elites,” Aref wrote.

Sources: WANA News

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