Poll: 62.5% of Iranians believe Iran will win the war

Shafaqna English- A faculty member of the Economics Department at the University of Qom stated that 62.5% of the population believe Iran will achieve ultimate victory in the war within the next six months.

According to Shafaqna reporting from IQNA, Ali Saeedi said at a press conference titled “Presentation of the Results of the National Survey of Iranians During the Ramadan War and Introduction of the Activities of the University of Qom’s Social Observatory” that the findings indicate a high level of public support for the endurance of the Islamic Republic system and Iran.

He added: In the national opinion poll report on Iranians’ attitudes toward defense and leadership, 82.9% of people were satisfied with the Leader’s performance, 69.3% declared their readiness to defend the country, more than two-thirds of the population approved of obeying the Leader elected by the Assembly of Experts, and the Leader’s performance compared to the rulers of Iran over the past 500 years was described as excellent and acceptable.

He continued: Furthermore, three-quarters of respondents consider the model of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist) to be highly effective. In the section on support for military strategy and performance on the ground: 82.3% declared readiness to make financial and life sacrifices, 80% were satisfied with the performance of the armed forces, 87.9% believed the decision to engage militarily was correct from the start of the war, 40.7% attributed the cause of the war to America’s attempt to colonize Iran, and 20.8% to Israeli excesses.

The faculty member of the Economics Department at the University of Qom added: 62.5% of the population believe Iran will achieve ultimate victory in the war within the next six months, 57.5% believe tensions should continue until the complete withdrawal of the U.S. from the region, and the majority of the population (69.8%) believe that Iran’s defeat against the U.S. would lead to a catastrophic situation for the country.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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