English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
CultureFeaturedOther NewsPhotos

[Photos] Isfahan’s damaged UNESCO-listed monuments due to US-Israel strikes

0

Shafaqna English- Several historical monuments in Isfahan, including the UNESCO-listed Imam Mosque and Cheleh-sotoon palace, have been damaged due to US-Israel aggression against Iran, which started on February 28, 2026.

According to Shafaqna, here are some shots of the damaged historical monuments due to US-Israel strikes on Isfahan.

Source: Imna

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AP: Iran & Oman to receive transit fees for passage through Strait of Hormuz as part of ceasefire

asadian

Former President of IRCS: “Attacking non-combatants, medical teams is a grave violation of Geneva Conventions”

asadian

[Photos] Iranian people formed human chains around power plants and bridges

asadian

Poll: Majority of Iranians believe Iran will win the war

asadian

[Video] Thousands of Iraqi people marched in support of Iran and Resistance Front

asadian

The Language of the Stone Age in Modern Politics

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.