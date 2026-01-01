[Photos] Isfahan’s damaged UNESCO-listed monuments due to US-Israel strikes

Shafaqna English- Several historical monuments in Isfahan, including the UNESCO-listed Imam Mosque and Cheleh-sotoon palace, have been damaged due to US-Israel aggression against Iran, which started on February 28, 2026.
According to Shafaqna, here are some shots of the damaged historical monuments due to US-Israel strikes on Isfahan.
Source: Imna
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- Iran: 120 historical monuments damaged by US-Israel aggression
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UNESCO: Historical sites in 15 countries at risk due to conflicts in Middle East