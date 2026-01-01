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Afghanistan: Residents of Kabul complain about rising unemployment

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Shafaqna English- Several residents of Kabul complain about the rising unemployment and say that securing even a single daily meal has become extremely difficult for them.

According to them, job opportunities in Kabul have sharply declined, and people of all ages, from young individuals to the elderly, are struggling with unemployment. These residents emphasize that their minimal daily income is insufficient to meet basic living needs, and they are unable to cover essential household expenses, including food and rent.
Meanwhile, some economic experts consider the decline in investment, reduction in foreign aid, population growth in Kabul, and the ban on women’s employment as the main factors behind the increase in unemployment in the city.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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