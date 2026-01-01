USA: National Arab American Heritage Month begins

Shafaqna English- National Arab American Heritage Month arrives at a challenging time, making it all the more important.

This year’s National Arab American Heritage Month, in April, comes at a time when many people are witnessing war and uncertainty in their homelands.

As Lebanon, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank, face ongoing attacks, many Arab Americans are finding ways to honour their heritage on the other side of the world through public displays of art, literature, and cuisine.

“There’s a lot of adversity out there. Many Arab Americans are depressed because of what’s happening in the Arab world, in Gaza, and even pre-Gaza. Their hearts are with their homelands,” Warren David, President of Arab America and co-founder of National Arab American Heritage Month, told The New Arab.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com