Syria: Over 80% of households suffering food insecurity

According to a WFP update issued last month, which covered January 2026, some hunger-related indicators had seen slight improvement, with the percentage of food-secure households rising from 11% in 2024 to 18% in 2025.

This however, does not change the fact that the overwhelming majority of Syrians still cannot meet their basic food needs.

Around 600,000 Syrian children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition, including 177,000 who are severely malnourished.

More than 690,000 children suffer from stunting, with rates rising from 12.6% in 2019 to 16.1% in 2023.