Real Madrid forward hails Barcelona player for condemning anti-Muslim chants

Shafaqna English- Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior voiced his support for Lamine Yamal after the Barcelona player slammed anti-Muslim chants during Spain’s game against Egypt last week.

Vinicius, a Brazilian international who has often been subjected to racist taunts, a week after Yamal criticised the chants by Spanish fans in Spain’s friendly against Egypt, said that these things happen a lot.

“It’s important that Lamine speaks about it. It could help others. We are famous, we have money, we can balance these things better, but the poor people and the Black people who are everywhere, they surely struggle more than we do. So we have to stick together, those who have a stronger voice, the players…”

Sources: ALJazeera

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