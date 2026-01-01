Bennett: Women in Afghanistan face severe barriers to health services

Shafaqna English- Afghan women continue to face severe barriers to accessing healthcare due to restrictions imposed by the Taliban, Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Afghanistan, said on World Health Day.

Bennett stated that restrictions on movement, education, and the work of female health workers imposed by the Taliban have undermined the health system.

He noted that the Taliban had deprived women without a mahram (male guardian) of the right to access health services.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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