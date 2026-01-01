Rafi-Nia Synagogue in Tehran destroyed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Shafaqna English- The Rafi-Nia synagogue in Tehran has been destroyed following a US-Israeli attacks on Iran, according to Iranian media.

Footage showed civil defence workers amid the rubble, with Hebrew-language books scattered on the ground. In a video published on Telegram by Iran’s official IRIB News outlet, Homayoun Sameh, a Jewish representative in the country’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, said, “Israel showed no mercy to this community during the Jewish holidays and targeted one of our ancient and holy synagogues.

“Unfortunately, during this attack, the synagogue building was destroyed, and our Torah scrolls were left under the rubble,” he said.

Iran Jewish community condemns Israeli attack on synagogue

Iran’s Jewish community condemned the American-Israeli enemy’s brutal attacks on the nation and the Rafi-Nia synagogue in Tehran.

The Jewish community of Iran issued a statement condemning the brutal attacks of the American-Israeli enemy on Iran and the Rafi-Nia synagogue.

The statement declared their historic unity with the Leader, the nation, the people, and the brave fighters of dear Iran.

They proclaimed with a loud voice that they stand with the people and the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran to protect their beloved homeland until the end of their lives.

Sources: ALJazeera, Mehr News

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