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Iran calls on UNESCO to condemn threats against world heritage Trans-Iranian Railway

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Shafaqna English- Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Reza Salehi-Amiri, has sent an official letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, calling for a swift and clear response from the international organization to safeguard the World Heritage site.

Salehi‑Amiri sent an official letter to UNESCO Director‑General Khaled al-Anani, expressing deep concern over reported threats by the Israeli regime to target the historic railway.

In the letter, Salehi‑Amiri described the Trans‑Iranian Railway as one of the most significant examples of modern engineering and architecture in Iran, constructed through decades of cooperation among Iranian and European engineers, artists, and workers, and later expanded using domestic expertise.

Sources: IRNA

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