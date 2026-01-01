Ali’s (AS) bond of brotherhood with Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- “Sirah of the Leaders of Islam” is a historical work written in Persian by the late “Shaykh Mahdi Pishvai”. The book contains the social and political life of the Infallible Imams (AS). Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie has selected some parts of the book and translated them into English for Shafaqna.

From the Prophet’s Migration to the Prophet’s Passing

The third period of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib’s life extends from the beginning of the Prophet’s migration (Hijrah) to Medina until the Prophet’s passing in 11 AH. It spans ten years. During this decisive phase, Imam Ali (a.s.) rendered extraordinary service to Islam. He demonstrated unwavering dedication, courage, and sacrifice in advancing Islam and safeguarding the faith.

Imam Ali’s role in securing victories on the battlefield against the idolaters stands as one of the most remarkable and unparalleled contributions in Islamic history.

Among the most significant honors of Imam Amir al-Muʾminin ʿAli (a.s.) during this period are:

His bond of brotherhood with the Prophet (PBUH) His bravery in the Battle of Badr His sacrifice in the Battle of Uhud His decisive role in the Battle of the Trench (Khandaq) His conquest of the Fort of Khaybar His appointment as the Prophet’s special envoy His participation in the Event of Mubahalah His appointment as the successor of the Prophet (PBUH) at the Event of Ghadir

A brief account of each of these events follows:

The Bond of Brotherhood with the Prophet (PBUH)

Islamic brotherhood is a social principle and political in Islam. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) consistently sought to strengthen this bond among believers through practical measures. Upon his arrival in Medina, he established a pact of brotherhood between the Muhājirūn (Emigrants) and the Anṣār (Helpers) to foster unity within the emerging Islamic community. This initiative is commonly known as the Mu’akhāt.

On that occasion, the Prophet addressed the Muslims, saying: “Become brothers in the way of God, two by two.”[1] He then paired each person with another person as a brother.

When Ali ibn Abi Talib (a.s.) noticed that no one had been assigned to him, he approached the Prophet with tearful eyes and said, “You have not established a bond of brotherhood between me and anyone.” The Prophet replied, “You are my brother in this world and the Hereafter.” In this way, the Prophet chose Imam ʿAli (a.s.) as his own brother above all others and formally established a bond of brotherhood with him.

This declaration highlighted Imam ʿAli’s exceptional spiritual rank and his unique personal closeness to the Prophet (s.a.w.a.), clearly demonstrating his distinguished status in Islam. It is also noteworthy that on many occasions, Imam ʿAli (a.s.) referred to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his brother, further affirming the depth of this sacred relationship.[2]

Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) on the Battlefields

The life of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) during this period is marked by his remarkable sacrifices on the battlefield. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) led the Muslims in twenty-seven military campaigns after his migration to Medina. Imam ʿAli (a.s.) participated in all of them at the Prophet’s behest, except for the Expedition of Tabuk, during which he was appointed as the Prophet’s deputy in Medina.

His unwavering presence and decisive role distinguished him from other great figures in nearly every major confrontation, demonstrating his extraordinary courage, loyalty, and dedication to the defense and advancement of Islam.

Notes:

[1] (تَآخوا فى اللهِ اَخَوَيْن اَخَوَيْن), The Life of the Leaders of Islam, Mahdi Pishvai, Page 41.

[2] The Life of the Leaders of Islam, Mahdi Pishvai, Page 41, Ref. 2

Part of Series: Sirah of the Leaders of Islam by Mahdi Pishvai

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