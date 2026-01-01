[Photos] Iranian people formed human chains around power plants and bridges

Shafaqna English- People in several Iranian cities gathered in front of power plants and bridges to prevent an American-Israeli attack on these sites and formed human chains.

In Dezful, a group of students gathered on the city’s old bridge, which is over 1,700 years old.

In Kermanshah, people formed a human chain in front of the Bistoun thermal power plant, holding a placard that read: “Attacking electrical facilities is considered a war crime.”

The people of Iran also formed human chains to protect power plants in front of the Shahid Rajaei Power Plant in Qazvin and the Tabriz Thermal Power Plant.

Source: Fararu

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