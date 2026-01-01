FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish federation over anti-Muslim chants

Shafaqna English- FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish soccer federation because of anti-Muslim chants made by Spanish fans during a friendly match with Egypt last week.

Spain supporters chanted “If you don’t jump, you’re a Muslim” during the World Cup warm-up game played at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona against Egypt, a predominantly Muslim nation with Islam as the official state religion.

World football governing body FIFA subsequently inspected video evidence from the game and reviewed reports from the referee, the match inspector, and the on-site security team.

It has now decided to take action against the RFEF, with fines and stadium closures among the list of potential penalties.

Sources: ESPN Media Services

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