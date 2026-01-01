Pope expresses closeness to those affected by war in southern Lebanon

Shafaqna English–Pope Leo XIV expresses closeness to the people of the conflict-battered village of Debel in southern Lebanon.

In a message, Pope Leo XIV expressed his spiritual closeness to those suffering amid war, and he extended his consolation “to all Christians of southern Lebanon.”

Archbishop Paolo Borgia, Apostolic Nuncio to the country, transmitted the Pope’s message on Easter Day, conveying the Pope’s “proximity and paternal tenderness” to communities affected by the ongoing violence in the area.

“Today we celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord,” the Pope wrote, “May you, in the midst of feelings of pain, anxiety, and mourning, come to know in your hearts a deeper joy: Jesus has gloriously triumphed over death. It is a joy that comes from heaven and that nothing can take away.”

The Pope also reflected on the suffering of the local population, noting that in moments of injustice, abandonment, and hardship, the faithful remain close to Christ in his own Passion and victory over evil.

“In your misfortune, in the injustice you endure, in the feeling of abandonment you experience, you are very close to Jesus,” the Pope continued. “You are close to Him on this Easter day, when He has conquered the forces of evil, and which resounds for you as a promise of the future.”

The Pope’s message came in the context of a halted humanitarian convoy. The planned mission to Debel, carrying essential supplies for civilians, was interrupted due to the security situation along the route.