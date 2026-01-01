Former President of IRCS: “Attacking non-combatants, medical teams is a grave violation of Geneva Conventions”

Shafaqna English- The Former President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society demanded that “international institutions — especially the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the United Nations, and all humanitarian bodies — break their deafening silence” towards US-Israel aggression on Iran, expressing that “attacking non-combatants, medical teams, schools, hospitals, and research institutions is a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions and all international laws protecting civilians in conflict”.

According to Shafaqna, Dr Seyed Amir Mohsen Ziaee, Former President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society issued a statement “with profound outrage and sorrow”, saying, “The deliberate attacks against Iranian civilian areas, vital infrastructure, religious sites, public gatherings, universities, and research centers are not only horrific — they are clear war crimes under International Humanitarian Law. Bombing places of learning, where the future of nations is built, is an assault on humanity itself”.

“The deliberate attacks against Iranian civilian areas, vital infrastructure, religious sites, public gatherings, universities, and research centers are not only horrific — they are clear war crimes under International Humanitarian Law. Bombing places of learning, where the future of nations is built, is an assault on humanity itself,” he added.

Professor of Urology at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences expressed that “Even more despicable is the systematic targeting of rescue workers: Red Crescent volunteers, emergency ambulances, civil defense teams, and medical personnel. Those who rush toward danger to save the wounded — unarmed, devoted only to mercy — have been bombed, shot at, and prevented from doing their life-saving duty. This is a crime against the very essence of humanitarian action”.

“Let there be no doubt: attacking non-combatants, medical teams, schools, hospitals, and research institutions is a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions and all international laws protecting civilians in conflict”, he emphasized.

“I therefore demand that international institutions — especially the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the United Nations, and all humanitarian bodies — break their deafening silence. To remain silent in the face of such atrocities is to become complicit,” Former President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society expressed. “Furthermore, I strongly condemn the shameful double standards in dealing with these war crimes. When certain nations commit the same violations for which others are punished, the world looks away. This selective application of international law destroys the credibility of the very institutions meant to protect humanity”.

“The world is watching. History will not forgive indifference. It is your legal and moral duty to condemn these acts without exception, protect humanitarian workers, and hold all perpetrators equally accountable. No more equivocation. No more delay,” the statement reads.

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