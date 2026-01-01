USA: Muslims’ contributions to Minnesota’s economy and culture are disregarded

Shafaqna English- As politicians in Washington singled out Somali and Muslim immigrant communities in Minnesota last year, suspicion of Muslims rose, and their contributions to Minnesota’s economy, culture, and communities were disregarded.

A traveling exhibit called “Inspired Generosity” aims to challenge that. It opened in Minneapolis last week at the Robert J. Jones Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center Gallery at the University of Minnesota and highlights how Muslims in the U.S. have served their neighbors for decades.

Sources: Associated Press

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