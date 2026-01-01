AP: Iran & Oman to receive transit fees for passage through Strait of Hormuz as part of ceasefire

Shafaqna English- The Associated Press, citing a regional official, reported that as part of a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, Iran and Oman will collect fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The official, who was directly involved in the negotiations, spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official stated that Iran intends to use the revenue for national reconstruction, while it remains unclear how Oman will utilize its share.

Tehran and Muscat have joint territorial rights over this strategic waterway.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced early Wednesday a ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Hours later, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement emphasizing that Tehran had achieved a major victory, forcing Washington to accept its 10-point plan—under which the U.S. has committed in principle to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, removal of all primary and secondary sanctions, termination of all UN Security Council and Board of Governors resolutions, payment of damages to Iran, withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region, and cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including against Hezbollah.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi also announced that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the two-week period “will be possible through coordination with Iran’s armed forces and taking into account technical restrictions.”

Source: AP

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