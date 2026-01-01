Iran’s SNSC: Goals of war mostly achieved, talks with US to begin in Islamabad

Shafaqna English- Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced in a statement that nearly all of the country’s war goals have been reached, while also revealing that negotiations with the United States are expected to take place in Islamabad to finalize the political outcome of the conflict.

The SNSC reported early Wednesday that Iran has continued the war for over 40 days despite repeated appeals from its adversaries to stop hostilities. According to the statement, Iranian officials rejected several deadlines set by US President Donald Trump, stressing that Tehran would not accept any timetable dictated by its enemies.

The statement explained that the ongoing military operations aim to achieve key objectives, such as forcing the enemies into retreat and eliminating long-term threats against Iran. It also noted that Iranian forces have pushed their opponents into a historic deadlock.

The council emphasized that the decision to continue fighting has the full support of the Iranian people. It will carry on as long as necessary to secure major strategic gains and establish new regional security arrangements.

However, the statement added that, following direction from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, and approval by the Supreme National Security Council, the Islamic Republic has agreed to proceed with negotiations aimed at finalizing details of a potential settlement.