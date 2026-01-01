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India: 36 bulldozers razed down 400 Muslim families’ homes in Assam

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Shafaqna English- On the morning of March 14, more than three dozen bulldozers descended on Islampur, a predominantly Muslim neighbourhood in Bongora on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam, and during four hours, they razed down 400 Muslim families’ homes.

bulldozers rendering 400 families homeless from 177 hectares (437 acres) of land allegedly protected for Assam’s Indigenous people under a state government law.

Akram Ali stood by the ruins of his four-room house under the scorching April heat, sifting through the debris where his life once stood.

“This was my home built more than 45 years ago,” Ali, 50, said, his eyes tearing up. “Now it’s all rubble.”

Sources: Aljazeera

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