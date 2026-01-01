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Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine opens registration for performing pilgrimage on behalf of others on Friday night

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Shafaqna English- The Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine announced the opening of registration for performing the Ziyarat rituals of Imam Hussain (AS) and Al-Abbas (AS) on behalf of those who were unable to perform them on Thursday night.

The Holy Shrine performs the Ziyarat rituals on behalf of those who are unable to come to visit the shrines of Imam Hussain and Al-Abbas (AS). You can register through the Ziyarat by proxy page that appears on the Al-Kafeel Global Network via the following link: Click here

Sources: Alkafeel 

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