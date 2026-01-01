Pope welcomes ceasefire in war on Iran as a sign of deep hope

At the conclusion of his General Audience on Wednesday, 8 April, Pope Leo turned his thoughts to the weeks of escalating tension in the Middle East. In light of the announcement of a two-week ceasefire on the evening of 7 April, the Pope said he welcomed the news “with satisfaction and as a sign of deep hope”.

Addressing the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square, the Pope emphasised that “only through a return to the negotiating table can we bring the war to an end”. He went on to urge those gathered to accompany this time of delicate diplomatic work with prayer, “in the hope that a willingness to engage in dialogue may become the means to resolve other situations of conflict throughout the world”.