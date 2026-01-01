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Egypt: National library restores rare Quran manuscript

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Shafaqna English– The Egypt’s National Library has renovated some rare manuscript copies of the Holy Quran.

The museum restored the rare Qurans in the museum on the occasion of Arabic Manuscript Day, which is commemorated and celebrated by institutions in Arab countries every year on April 4.

The museum presented a new copy of this Quran after restoration, and this copy shows the beauty of old printing and the value of rare Arabic manuscripts.

The museum has a collection of rare Arabic manuscripts, including the rare Quran found in the Sidi Ali Al-Maliji Mosque. This Quran is written on high-quality paper and part of it has been restored after cleaning and completing some missing parts.

The museum has many Islamic artifacts, especially manuscripts of religious, scientific and historical books, parts of which have been put on display in various exhibitions on religious and Islamic holidays and occasions.

The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, which opened in 2021 in a special ceremony with the transfer of 22 royal mummies to this place, and its historical pieces represent Egypt’s material and spiritual heritage.

The museum helps visitors understand Egyptian civilization in various periods from prehistoric times to the ancient Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Coptic (native Egyptian Christians), Islamic and modern times.

Many institutions in Arab countries celebrate Arabic Manuscript Day, which is April 4 every year, given the importance of Arabic manuscripts, their literary, religious, historical and scientific features that strengthen the Arab identity and cultural heritage.

Source: IQNA

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