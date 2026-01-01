Israeli attacks across Lebanon kill at least 254

Shafaqna English- A massive wave of Israeli airstrikes hit large parts of Lebanon on Wednesday, including Beirut, the south, and the eastern Bekaa, in a continued brutal Israeli aggression that has left at least 254 people dead and wounded over 1,165, and strained medical services.

Approximately 150 airstrikes were carried out across Lebanon within two hours, underscoring the scale of the Israeli aggression.

Al Mayadeen reported that Israeli occupation forces carried out heavy firebelt strikes on Beirut’s Southern Suburb, targeting densely populated neighbourhoods including Bir Hassan, Haret Hreik, Chiah, Hay al-Sellom, and al-Rihab.

Sources: Al Jazeera, Almayadeen

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