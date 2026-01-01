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UN strongly denounces Israeli attacks on Lebanon

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Shafaqna English– The UN on Wednesday “strongly” denounced Israeli attacks on Lebanon, according to Anadolu.

“The United Nations strongly condemns the strikes by Israel across Lebanon that resulted in significant civilian casualties. The UN strongly condemns the loss of civilian lives,” said UN spokesperson Farhan Haq at a news conference.

Urging all parties to return to the negotiating table, Haq said: “We continue to call on all sides to avail themselves of diplomatic channels, cease hostilities, and recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.”

“There’s no military solution to the conflict,” Haq said, calling for talks toward a permanent ceasefire and long-term resolution.

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