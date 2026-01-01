Afghanistan: 148 people killed in deadly floods

According to the authority’s data, in just the past 24 hours, 15 people have died and 18 others have been injured in 20 provinces.

The agency’s spokesperson also stated that more than 6,000 houses have been completely or partially destroyed.

Yousuf Hamad, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, said: “Since the 6th of Hamal, due to rainfall, floods, earthquakes, house collapses, and landslides, 148 people have died, 216 have been injured, and 8 others are missing.”