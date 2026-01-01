English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: 148 people killed in deadly floods

0
Shafaqna English– 148 people have died and 216 others have been injured due to floods, earthquakes, and house collapses in Afghanistan since the 28th of March, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

According to the authority’s data, in just the past 24 hours, 15 people have died and 18 others have been injured in 20 provinces.

The agency’s spokesperson also stated that more than 6,000 houses have been completely or partially destroyed.

Yousuf Hamad, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority, said: “Since the 6th of Hamal, due to rainfall, floods, earthquakes, house collapses, and landslides, 148 people have died, 216 have been injured, and 8 others are missing.”

Related posts

UNFPA: Over five million women and girls in Afghanistan benefited from health services

leila yazdani

IOM: 14 Million Afghans need health assistance

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Reading culture in Kabul is declining

nafiseh yazdani

Bennett: Women in Afghanistan face severe barriers to health services

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Residents of Kabul complain about rising unemployment

leila yazdani

Kabul’s children are forced to take up work on streets

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.