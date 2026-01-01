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USA: Anti-Muslim rhetoric in Texas politics reached new heights

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Shafaqna English- While Muslims make up less than 2% of Texas’s population, Texas Republican candidates have made them the centerpiece of their campaigns this cycle. Anti-Muslim rhetoric in Texas politics reached new heights.

The rhetoric has spilled over into legislation and legal action, with many state leaders promising there is more to come.

Rep. Salman Bhojani, a Democrat from Euless and one of the first Muslims elected to the state Legislature, said while the undercurrent of discrimination against Muslims is nothing new, the tone and intensity have reached new heights in recent months.

Sources: Texas Tribune

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